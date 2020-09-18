Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 32,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

