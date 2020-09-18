Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $349,955.98

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Friendz has a market cap of $349,955.98 and $120,722.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,816,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

