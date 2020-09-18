Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0007

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $344,395.08 and approximately $102,985.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.04592894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035240 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,816,525 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

