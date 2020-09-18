Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Up 9%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares were up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 312,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 517,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.