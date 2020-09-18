FunFair (FUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,818.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Radar Relay. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $147,818.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00247471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00093568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.01485245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00235858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, C2CX, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

