FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FutureFuel by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 75.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 11.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 456,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

