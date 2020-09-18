GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $6.44 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $21,999.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00446028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,358 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

