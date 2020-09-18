Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,186.00

Shares of Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($15.50) and last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.18), with a volume of 344174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,146 ($14.97).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,075.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 878.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Gamesys Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Gamesys Group Company Profile (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

