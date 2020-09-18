GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Short Interest Update

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DNB Markets raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GasLog by 67.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GasLog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 222,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

GasLog stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 1,078,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

