General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 144,638,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,464,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 81.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after buying an additional 3,423,924 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.