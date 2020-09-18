Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $391.76

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $391.76 and last traded at $389.00, with a volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.44.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.81.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 54.67%. The firm had revenue of $805.11 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.