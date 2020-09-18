GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Up 11.8%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 1,532,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,105,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $64,082.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 44,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $696,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.