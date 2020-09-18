Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.28. 15,455,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 5,842,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,733,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,206,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

