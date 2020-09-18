GeoDB (GEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003792 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $372,446.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.04605330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035120 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

