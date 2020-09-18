Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 498,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

