Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.
Shares of GNL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 498,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
