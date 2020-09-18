Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 142,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 43,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 2.77% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.