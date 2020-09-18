Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 8.9% Higher

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 142,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 43,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 2.77% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
