Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Tops $2.47 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $55,247.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,406,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

