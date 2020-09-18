Graft Achieves Market Capitalization of $194,382.48 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a market cap of $194,382.48 and $106.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00829422 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

