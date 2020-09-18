GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 1,344,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,301. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after acquiring an additional 835,287 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.4% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 614,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth about $63,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.
About GRIFOLS S A/S
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
