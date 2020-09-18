GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 1,344,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,301. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after acquiring an additional 835,287 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.4% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 614,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth about $63,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

