Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, BitForex and LBank. Grin has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000916 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 52,663,140 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre, BitForex, Bisq, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.