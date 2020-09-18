GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AVAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 431,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVAL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

