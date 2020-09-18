GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 58,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,883. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

