GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GTBP remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
