GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTBP remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based off its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors; OXS-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate targeting CD33+ malignancies; OXS-C3550, a next-generation version of OXS-3550 containing a modified CD16 component; and OXS-1615, a single-chain fusion protein that targets epithelial tumors and CD133 positive solid tumors.

