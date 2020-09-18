Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Up 8.1%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 4,719,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,518,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

