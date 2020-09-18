H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 147.83.

HM.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 140 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12 month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12 month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

