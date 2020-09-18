HackenAI (HAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00250425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00101084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01501391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00215187 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars.

