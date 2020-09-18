Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $7.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $539.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Harmonic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

