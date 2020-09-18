HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 238,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.86. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from HENDERSON LD DE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. HENDERSON LD DE/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

