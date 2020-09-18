Hiveterminal Token Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $803.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00247471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00093568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.01485245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00235858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

