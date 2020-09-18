HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Brokerages expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post $9.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $9.68 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 84,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,567. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.