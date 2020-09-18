Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.96. 3,119,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,457. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.74. The company has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.