Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $149,047.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 350,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,925. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

