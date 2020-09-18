HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRGLF. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of HOYA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

HRGLF stock remained flat at $$22.91 during trading on Friday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

