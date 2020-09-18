Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 250,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,444. Huami has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 1,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huami by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Huami by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

