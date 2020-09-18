Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 85.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 55,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. Analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCFT shares. ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.