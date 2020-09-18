Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, DEx.top, IDEX and BitMart. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $306,972.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bittrex, DEx.top and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

