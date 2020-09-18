Hydro Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $252,702.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEx, Fatbtc and DEx.top. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $252,702.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 864.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.30 or 0.04509303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034962 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinEx, Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

