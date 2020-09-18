I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 6%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 230,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1.19.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,855.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,641.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

