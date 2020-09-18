Ignition (IC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Ignition has a market cap of $82,055.81 and $33.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,303.29 or 1.03734821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 218.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00166971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,347,902 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,729 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

