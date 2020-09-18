INT Chain Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

