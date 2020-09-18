Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares traded up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.52. 94,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 92,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares during the last quarter.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

