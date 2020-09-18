Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Up 11.5%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $14.94. 461,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 60,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

ITRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

