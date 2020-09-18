Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Up 11.5%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $14.94. 461,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 60,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
ITRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
