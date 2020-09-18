JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 37,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,568,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,943. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

