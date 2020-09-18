JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.78).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

JD stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 808.80 ($10.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 699.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.34.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

