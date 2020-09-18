Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.07. 280,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

