Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 114,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 190,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

