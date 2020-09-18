Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 114,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 190,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSE:KLR)
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
