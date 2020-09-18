KARMA Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $93.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001691 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.02523068 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

