Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,833 shares of company stock worth $39,963,436. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,874. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

