Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 698,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $8,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 573.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,861. The stock has a market cap of $676.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.