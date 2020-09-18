Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 698,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $8,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 573.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,861. The stock has a market cap of $676.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
