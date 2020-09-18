Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79. 259,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 160,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBAL. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 118.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kimball International by 16.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kimball International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kimball International by 63.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.